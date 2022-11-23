Man Whose SUV Plowed into Apple Store, Killing 1 and Injuring 19, Told Cops His Foot Got Stuck on Accelerator

The driver involved in the Massachusetts Apple store crash told police his foot got "stuck on the accelerator" when he plowed into the business on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection to Monday's crash at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, Cruz indicated.

Rein told police that his foot became stuck on the gas pedal of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner prior to the crash, the district attorney said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Hingham resident claimed he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the time of the crash, court documents said, according to FOX affiliate WFXT.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

At Rein's arraignment on Tuesday, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall said the South Shore man claimed he tried using his left foot to brake "but was unable to stop the vehicle" before smashing into the store, according to NBC Boston.

Cutshall said that surveillance footage appeared to show the dark-colored SUV going at "a consistent high rate of speed," as corroborated by witnesses, per ABC affiliate WCVB-TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., was the lone victim killed in the crash, the district attorney said in Tuesday's release.

In a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE, an Apple spokesperson said Bradley was "a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss," the spokesperson said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Friends of Bradley told NBC Boston that he "was a great man who took care of his family." They said the grandfather of three had proposed to his girlfriend the day before the deadly crash.

Eighteen patients were transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Cruz said in Tuesday's release. Eight patients were still hospitalized there, he added.

"Most of (the victims) sustained serious bodily injury," Cutshell said, according to The Patriot Ledger.

Police said Rein was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, per the Ledger, WCVB-TV and WFXT.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Rein's court-appointed lawyer, Alison King, said her client "was cooperative with police" following the crash, the Ledger reported.

"Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident," King said during Tuesday's hearing, per the report.

Rein will be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle should he post bail, Cruz said in Tuesday's release. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

Derby Street Shoppes reopened on Tuesday.