Man Whose SUV Plowed into Apple Store, Killing 1 and Injuring 19, Told Cops His Foot Got Stuck on Accelerator

Bradley Rein was behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass., on Monday

By
Published on November 23, 2022 03:45 PM
Bradley Rein, is arraigned in Hingham District court on in Hingham, Mass. Rein is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday Apple Store Crash, Hingham, United States - 22 Nov 2022
Photo: Greg Derr/AP/Shutterstock

The driver involved in the Massachusetts Apple store crash told police his foot got "stuck on the accelerator" when he plowed into the business on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection to Monday's crash at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, Cruz indicated.

Rein told police that his foot became stuck on the gas pedal of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner prior to the crash, the district attorney said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Hingham resident claimed he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the time of the crash, court documents said, according to FOX affiliate WFXT.

Law enforcement official, center, examines an SUV inside an Apple store, in Hingham, Mass.
Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

At Rein's arraignment on Tuesday, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall said the South Shore man claimed he tried using his left foot to brake "but was unable to stop the vehicle" before smashing into the store, according to NBC Boston.

Cutshall said that surveillance footage appeared to show the dark-colored SUV going at "a consistent high rate of speed," as corroborated by witnesses, per ABC affiliate WCVB-TV.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., was the lone victim killed in the crash, the district attorney said in Tuesday's release.

In a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE, an Apple spokesperson said Bradley was "a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss," the spokesperson said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

South Shore Hospital receiving several patients after vehicle crashes into Apple store
WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Friends of Bradley told NBC Boston that he "was a great man who took care of his family." They said the grandfather of three had proposed to his girlfriend the day before the deadly crash.

Eighteen patients were transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Cruz said in Tuesday's release. Eight patients were still hospitalized there, he added.

"Most of (the victims) sustained serious bodily injury," Cutshell said, according to The Patriot Ledger.

Police said Rein was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, per the Ledger, WCVB-TV and WFXT.

Woman is tearful while standing behind police tape at a scene where an SUV drove into an Apple store, in the Derby Street Shops, in Hingham, Mass.
Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Rein's court-appointed lawyer, Alison King, said her client "was cooperative with police" following the crash, the Ledger reported.

"Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident," King said during Tuesday's hearing, per the report.

Rein will be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle should he post bail, Cruz said in Tuesday's release. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

Derby Street Shoppes reopened on Tuesday.

