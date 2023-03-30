Driver Who Plowed into Mass. Apple Store, Killing Man Who Got Engaged on Day Prior, Is Charged with Murder

The driver who plowed his SUV into a Massachusetts Apple store last year, killing one person and injuring nearly two dozen others, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury, authorities announced.

On Tuesday, Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation in connection with the death of Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., according to a press release from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

The indictment also includes 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the injuries that 22 other people sustained in the November 2022 crash.

Rein will be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

The Hingham resident was behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner that crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham on Nov. 21, 2022.

Rein told police that his foot became stuck on the gas pedal, the district attorney said in a statement.

He was previously held on $100,000 bail but was later released after he pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

An Apple spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that the victim killed in Monday's crash was "a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

Bradley was engaged to Kathy McGrogan, who he'd dated for 12 years, according to a GoFundMe for the victim's loved ones created by Kori Robino, the sister-in-law to the daughter of Bradley's fiancée.

The New Jersey man got engaged the day before the crash, NBC Boston reported.

One of Bradley's loved ones told NBC Boston that the grandfather of three was "a great man who took care of his family."

Bradley lived with his fiancée, her daughter Kelly and two grandchildren — AJ, 5, and Bella, 4 — according to the GoFundMe campaign.

Police said Rein was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.