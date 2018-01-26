Driver Who Killed Good Samaritan Who Helped Him After Snowstorm Crash Gets 14 to 19 Years

On Jan. 22, 2016, Jefferson Lee Heavner and his friends stopped to help a driver whose car had spun off an icy North Carolina road during a heavy snowstorm that blanketed the area.

But the driver opened fire on the group, striking Heavener, a 26-year-old father, say police.

On Wednesday, the driver, Marvin Jacob Lee, 29, was sentenced to 14 to 19 years in prison for killing the Good Samaritan, according to a news release from the District Attorney in North Carolina’s 25th District.

Earlier that day, Lee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

“It’s a just result,” said Burke County Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert as he sentenced Lee. “It’s still a tragic result.”

According to an investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Heavner and two friends stopped to help Lee when they saw his vehicle stalled in the snow on Mathis Church Road in Catawba County.

Lee seemed to be intoxicated when they found him in the vehicle, according to the news release.

When one of the men reached inside his car to take the keys out of the ignition, Lee became belligerent, got out of his vehicle, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, the release says.

Struck several times, Heavner fell into the snow before Lee shot him again, the release says.

After the shooting, Lee allegedly got back in the car and refused to come out until a SWAT team arrived and arrested him. When they arrived, he appeared to have passed out in the vehicle, the release says.

Lee fired into the vehicles of other people who had stopped to help him but no one else was hurt, the release says.

Autopsy results showed that Heavner died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

While addressing Lee and the court on Wednesday, Heavner’s mother, Lena Eidson said she forgives Lee for killing her son.

“My boy is gone, and I can’t bring him back,” she said, according to the release.

“There’s nothing done here today that can change that,” she said. “In order for my life to go on without my little boy, I have to forgive, and I do. I forgive the person that took my son’s life.

“I want justice to be done as much as the law will allow. I forgive you, Marvin Jacob Lee, and I will pray for your soul every day.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Lee’s attorney, Victoria Jayne, said Lee had been drinking and taking painkillers before the shooting and “still doesn’t remember it.”

She says it appears someone else was driving the car and left him asleep inside, the AP reports. When one of the men reached into the car to take his keys, she believes Lee was startled and that he felt like he was in danger.

“In that unconscious state of mind, he came out of the car and started firing,” she told the outlet.

Attempts to reach Lee’s attorney were unsuccessful.