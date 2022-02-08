Brad Weitzel allegedly stole the vehicle when he couldn't find his own while leaving a bar early Saturday

Driver Jumps from Stolen Car in Florida Moments Before Train Sends It Crashing into Home

A Florida man is facing felony charges of grand theft and criminal mischief after allegedly jumping from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and flung into a nearby house.

Authorities allege that after leaving a bar in Port St. Lucie early Saturday morning, 38-year-old Brad Weitzel was not able to find his own vehicle. He then "stole one in a good faith effort to locate his own," according to a statement from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Weitzel allegedly told authorities that the stolen car stalled while he was driving over train tracks, and he escaped from the automobile just before it was hit by an oncoming train.

"Within seconds, the train hit the car, catapulting it into a nearby home where the homeowners were sound asleep," the statement reads.

The home's residents were uninjured but "the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting," it continues.

Bradford Weitzel Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office statement also alleged that after running from the accident, Weitzel vandalized a nearby fruit stand and attempted to steal a forklift. Two forklifts suffered approximately $1,200 in damage from the alleged incident, according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Weitzel eventually flagged down deputies, informing them that he was "still looking for his car."

Weitzel has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him, according to online court records. His bond was set at $5,000, and court records reveal that he refused to be appointed a public defender, opting to represent himself instead.