Driver Accused of DUI Crash that Killed Bride on Golf Cart Nearly Fell Down After Being Pulled Over: Police

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 3, 2023 12:40 PM
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Samantha Miller. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities in South Carolina have released more details about the alleged DUI crash last week that claimed the life of a bride and seriously injured her groom and two others just minutes after the wedding reception.

According to a newly-released affidavit, authorities said suspect Jamie Komoroski, 25, nearly fell down when she was asked by police to perform a sobriety test after the allegedly speeding car she was driving struck a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller, 34, and Aric Hutchinson around 10 p.m. on April 28, WBTV, KOTA-TV, and WCBD-TV report.

Responding officers said they found "a large crash scene with a golf cart on its side" and several people laying among the wreckage in Folly Beach, WCBD-TV reports, citing the affidavit.

The golf cart was thrown more than 100 yards and rolled several times, according to a GoFundMe page created by the groom's mother, Annette Hutchinson.

Miller, who was a passenger in the golf cart, died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson remains in serious condition and "has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury," according to the GoFundMe page.

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

Officers alleged they smelled an odor of alcohol on the uninjured Komoroski, who claimed she "had one beer and a drink with tequila about an hour ago," the affidavit states, according to KOTA-TV and WBTV. She allegedly was "uncooperative" with police and "very unsteady on her feet," authorities reportedly said in the affidavit.

Komoroski was asked to assess her level of intoxication on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being completely sober, and allegedly said "8," according to the affidavit, which was obtained by all three news outlets.

A judge then signed a warrant for Komoroski's blood to be drawn, the outlets report. Though those results have not been made public, Komoroski was later charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, according to online court records.

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski
Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP

Police previously said data from Komoroski's rental car showed she was allegedly driving more than twice the speed limit and only "briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart" the Associated Press reports.

Following her death, Miller was described on a separate GoFundMe page launched to help offset costs for her funeral, as someone who was "pure love."

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

"There isn't and won't be another person on this planet that shined the way she did," the fundraiser reads. "She was loud. Not with her voice but with her heart."

Komoroski is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, according to WCBD-TV. It's unclear if Komoroski has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

