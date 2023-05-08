Driver in Deadly Crash Outside Migrant Center Charged with 8 Counts of Manslaughter

A 34-year-old man has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter after an SUV he was allegedly driving struck 18 people, killing 8, on Sunday morning at a bus stop near a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas.

Authorities identified the driver as George Alvarez during a Monday morning press conference, where Brownsville Police Department Chief Felix Sauceda said that Alvarez ran a red light before his vehicle flipped on its side and hit the group of people.

Sauceda said Alvarez attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended by witnesses until authorities arrived. Alvarez has not been cooperative, according to authorities, and his toxicology report is pending.

A witness of the crash told NBC News that he heard the driver shout "f------- migrants!" before slamming into the group. But when asked about this claim by a reporter at the press conference, authorities said they could not confirm if it was true.

Sauceda said Alvarez lost control of the vehicle, but also said the investigation into if the crash was intentional is ongoing.

Michael Gonzalez/AP Photo

In addition to the manslaughter charges, Alvarez is also charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The picture of 34-year-old George Alvarez. MOISES AVILA/AFP via Getty

Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, according to a placard at the press conference, with charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, driving while intoxicated and more. The disposition of those charges was not immediately clear.

According to Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, the victims spent the night at the shelter on Saturday night and were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville, the Associated Press reports.

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, Victor Maldonado — the Shelter Director at Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center — told the AP.

Brownsville is a border city in Texas and has recently seen an influx of migrants coming from Venezuela, according to the AP.