Driver Charged with DWI and Murder Allegedly Smirked as He Ran Over Boy, 6, Multiple Times: Grandfather

"To take his last breath, and him letting go of my hand, it hurts a whole lot," Dana Hubbard, the grandfather of 6-year-old Darien Lewis, told KTRK

By
Published on October 4, 2022 01:07 PM
Darien Lewis
Darien Lewis. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities have arrested an alleged drunk driver accused of fatally running over a child multiple times in a Texas parking lot.

According to a Houston Police Department news release, 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez has been charged with murder and driving while intoxicated in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy.

Speaking with KTRK-TV, family members identified the boy as Darien Lewis.

Authorities say that on Saturday, Hernandez was driving his pickup truck through a shopping center parking lot when he struck Darien with his vehicle, the release states.

Darien was pronounced dead at the scene and Hernandez, determined by responding officers to allegedly be intoxicated, was taken into custody, the release states.

According to KTRK, Darien — who had autism — was with his grandfather at the time of the incident.

The pair were reportedly out walking to get a snack after dinner when the boy was hit.

"I got on the ground, and I held him," Darien's grandfather Dana Hubbard told the outlet.

"I felt his pulse, and said, 'We have a pulse. Someone call 911 to get my grandson some help.'"

"To take his last breath, and him letting go of my hand, it hurts a whole lot," Hubbard said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hubbard says the driver intentionally ran over Darien's body three times, with a smirk on his face.

"He stopped, he backed up, drove over my grandson again, and stopped his truck on his head," Hubbard recalled.

Citing police, KTRK reports Hernandez admitted to consuming four beers before getting behind the wheel.

According to KHOU-TV, citing court documents, Hernandez has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in the past, though it was not immediately clear how those cases were adjudicated.

This "was his fourth, at least, DWI arrest," Sean Teare with the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division told the outlet.

Of Hernandez's previous charges of driving while intoxicated, the grieving grandfather says "they let him get away."

"The buck has to stop somewhere. Someone has to be held accountable for their actions," Hubbard said. "No more slap on the wrist."

Hernandez is being held on a $950,000 bond.

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to comment on his behalf.

Hernandez is due back in court Jan. 10.

Related Articles
Michael Essien, and his 2-year-old son Micah
Acquaintance Allegedly Killed Man, Stole SUV — Then Victim's Son, 2, Died in Car After Suspect Abandoned It
Krystal Walton
Ind. Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting the Mother of His Child Outside of Son's Daycare 
Jennifer Hernandez
8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
Johnson funeral home. Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Uber Driver Charged in Alleged Road Rage Murder of Houston Pastor
Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Charged with 6 Counts of Murder in L.A. Crash that Killed Pregnant Mother, Her Son & 4 Others
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
Gabriel Garate
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
Mike Hickmon
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
Anthoni Cirra
Babysitter Charged After Allegedly Saying 'This Is My Fault' as Mom Tried to Save 9-Month-Old Who Later Died
Zyra Longoria
Man Charged with Stepdaughter's Murder in Car Crash Was Allegedly Intoxicated, Then Failed to Check on Her 
Jenson Reynolds
Ind. Boy, 5, Who Just Graduated Preschool, and Great-Grandfather Killed After Driver Crashes Through Home
Ezekiel Harry
Mother and Boyfriend Arrested After Missing Toddler's Body Is Found in Trash
Miguel Angel Moreno
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box
Ilianna Hernandez
Md. Father Was Allegedly Street Racing During Crash that Killed 4-Year-Old Daughter
De'Avry Thomas
18-Month-Old Pa. Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting Police Believe Targeted Other Person in Car