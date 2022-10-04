Driver Charged with DWI and Murder Allegedly Smirked as He Ran Over Boy, 6, Multiple Times: Grandfather

Authorities have arrested an alleged drunk driver accused of fatally running over a child multiple times in a Texas parking lot.

According to a Houston Police Department news release, 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez has been charged with murder and driving while intoxicated in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy.

Speaking with KTRK-TV, family members identified the boy as Darien Lewis.

Authorities say that on Saturday, Hernandez was driving his pickup truck through a shopping center parking lot when he struck Darien with his vehicle, the release states.

Darien was pronounced dead at the scene and Hernandez, determined by responding officers to allegedly be intoxicated, was taken into custody, the release states.

According to KTRK, Darien — who had autism — was with his grandfather at the time of the incident.

The pair were reportedly out walking to get a snack after dinner when the boy was hit.

"I got on the ground, and I held him," Darien's grandfather Dana Hubbard told the outlet.

"I felt his pulse, and said, 'We have a pulse. Someone call 911 to get my grandson some help.'"

"To take his last breath, and him letting go of my hand, it hurts a whole lot," Hubbard said.

Hubbard says the driver intentionally ran over Darien's body three times, with a smirk on his face.

"He stopped, he backed up, drove over my grandson again, and stopped his truck on his head," Hubbard recalled.

Citing police, KTRK reports Hernandez admitted to consuming four beers before getting behind the wheel.

According to KHOU-TV, citing court documents, Hernandez has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in the past, though it was not immediately clear how those cases were adjudicated.

This "was his fourth, at least, DWI arrest," Sean Teare with the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division told the outlet.

Of Hernandez's previous charges of driving while intoxicated, the grieving grandfather says "they let him get away."

"The buck has to stop somewhere. Someone has to be held accountable for their actions," Hubbard said. "No more slap on the wrist."

Hernandez is being held on a $950,000 bond.

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to comment on his behalf.

Hernandez is due back in court Jan. 10.