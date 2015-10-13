Drifters Accused of Killing Tantra Yoga Teacher and Canadian Tourist Extradited to California

The three young drifters who are accused of killing a tantra yoga teacher and a Canadian tourist have been extradited to California, where they face murder charges.

Steve Carter, 67, was found dead on Oct. 5 on a well-travelled hiking trial in the Loma Alta Open Space Preserve just north of Fairfax, California, while the body of Audrey Carey, 23, was discovered in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Oct. 3 after the first day of the three-day music festival. Both were fatally shot with the same gun, police say.

Sean Michael Angold, 24, Morrison Haze Lampley, 23, and Lila Scott Allgood, 18, were arrested in Oregon on Wednesday after officials used GPS technology to locate Carter’s stolen car. They were also allegedly found with various personal items that belonged to Carey, which helped link them to her alleged murder.

On Monday, the trio, who have no permanent address, were extradited to California and booked into Marin County jail. They will be arraigned on murder charges in both deaths on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

According to Marin County District Attorney Ed Berberia, each suspect faces two counts of murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait. The charges could lead to the death penalty.

