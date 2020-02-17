Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Therapist Amie Harwick Dies After Fall from Balcony

Image zoom Amie Harwick, 2016 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Amie Harwick, a popular Hollywood sex and family therapist and former fiancée of Drew Carey, is dead after falling from a balcony, multiple outlets report. She was 38.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a former boyfriend of Harwick’s, whom they believe attacked her after a restraining order against him had expired, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers responded to calls of screaming at Harwick’s Hollywood Hills home at around 1:15 a.m. local time, KCAL reported. A roommate told police upon arrival that Harwick was being attacked inside.

She was found with serious injuries “consistent with a fall” on the ground under a balcony three stories above, according to the outlet, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators found signs of an intruder in the home and evidence of a struggle, according to the L.A. Times.

Representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

LAPD arrested Gareth Pursehouse, 41, in connection to Harwick’s death, according to Deadline. Harwick had seen Pursehouse two weeks prior, but had recently opened up about fears of a former boyfriend, police said. Harwick had previously filed a restraining order against Pursehouse.

Pursehouse is currently being held on a $2 million bail, according to inmate records, and a scheduled court appearance is not immediately available.

In January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Price Is Right host Carey, 61, proposed to Harwick, who is the author of The New Sex Bible for Women. The couple ended their engagement later that year.

In her final Instagram post, shared on Friday, Harwick wrote to her followers about pressures felt on Valentine’s Day, as well as the importance of loving friendships.

“Many people are celebrating love today,” she wrote. “Whether you are in a relationship or not, exposure to this could feel overwhelming if you are in an unhealthy relationship, dissatisfied with your relationship status, unhappy in your relationship, or feeling pressure to be in a relationship.”

She added: “I think that Valentine’s Day is a wonderful time to be mindful and redirect thoughts about love to platonic love. There is so much cultural emphasis on romantic love, but let’s be thankful for the authentic love that we give and receive to friends. 💕”

Kelsey Darragh of E!’s Dating #NoFilter mourned Harwick on Twitter, writing that she was a patient of the late therapist and “enraged to hear this news.”

She later added: “I want everyone to know how badass this woman is. She wore vintage chanel suits with bright red pumps…she made her space feel warm & feminine…she was the DEFINITION of boss bitch. & while she had a ‘take no s—’ attitude she was an incredibly empathic & thoughtful therapist.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.