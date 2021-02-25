While the man lays on the ground after apparently being shot, one of the dogs he was walking comes to his side

Dramatic Video Appears to Show Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Getting Shot During Theft of French Bulldogs

Video obtained by TMZ appears to show Lady Gaga's dog walker getting shot during a kidnapping of her two dogs in Hollywood.

In the video, a man walking dogs is confronted by two people who get out of the backseat of a car. One of the men can be heard saying, "Give it up." (A rep for Gaga confirms to PEOPLE the video is of the kidnapping, and that it was taken by Gaga's neighbor.)

A struggle ensues during which someone appears to say, "Help me," and then a gunshot is heard, causing the dog walker to fall. The two assailants get back into the car, which drives away.

The victim is seen lying on the ground, saying, "I've been shot," and "Oh my God." While the man is on the ground, one of the dogs he was walking comes to his side.

The robbery took place at about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

The male victim, whose name has not been released by authorities, was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, an LAPD spokesman says.

The LAPD has said there is at least one suspect, who used a semi-automatic handgun and was seen leaving in a vehicle going northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard.

The LAPD's robbery/homicide division has taken over the case.

The rep for Gaga, who is currently in Italy, confirms the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs were her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

The rep confirms Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.

Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com, the rep says.

Tara Bruno, founder of SNORT Rescue, a New Jersey-based organization that rescues bulldogs, pugs and Boston terriers, says French bulldogs are among the most stolen dog breeds because they're very popular, are small and portable, and are expensive.

The AKC lists French bulldogs as the fourth most popular breed in the United States, behind Labradors, golden retrievers and German shepherds. But French bulldogs are easier to steal because they are small, says Bruno.