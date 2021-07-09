Dramatic Footage Shows Ky. Police Officer Rescuing 6-Year-Old Girl from Kidnapping

The suspect allegedly told police he took the girl after seeing her "playing outside near the street"

Authorities in Kentucky have released dramatic body camera footage showing the moment a 6-year-old girl was rescued from a kidnapping by two police officers.

On Friday evening, police received 911 calls reporting a kidnapping near Haney Road. Witnesses said the girl was taken by a man, and they were able to give a partial license plate number, CNN reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It happened quick," witness Prentiss Weatherford told WAVE. "He came around the corner, parked his car, got out within 15 seconds."

Weatherford and and his father acted quickly and followed the vehicle, noting the last three digits of the suspect's license plate.

The information helped officers locate the suspect and the missing girl within 30 minutes.

The video footage comes from the body cameras of two LMPD's officers: Sgt. Joe Keeling and Officer Jason Burba.

Keeling located the suspect and detained him as he waited for backup to arrive to take the suspect into custody. Meanwhile Burba was able to get to the girl, who was sitting in the vehicle's passenger seat.

The footage shows Burba opening the passenger door and picking up the girl. In tears, the girl says, "I want my daddy."

Jason Burba, Joe Keeling Jason Burba and Joe Keeling | Credit: LMPD

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to arrest records, the suspect, Robby Wildt, allegedly admitted to taking the girl after he saw her "playing outside near the street," WLKY reports.

Robby Wildt Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department

Wildt, who is not related to the girl and has no custodial relationship to her, allegedly told police when she began to cry he tried to "console her before deciding he knew what he was doing was wrong," the records state.

Afraid he may hurt the girl, Wildt allegedly said he began to drive back to the location he took her from.