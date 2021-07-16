A chilling new four-part docuseries explores the crimes of neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, better known as "Dr. Death"

'Dr. Death' Surgeon Killed or Maimed 33 of His Patients — Now His Victims Are Speaking Out

"I am ready to leave the love and kindness and goodness and patience that I mix with everything else that I am and become a cold blooded killer."

Those are the words that Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon, wrote to his girlfriend in 2011 — in the midst of a two-year period that left 33 of his 38 patients maimed, wounded or dead.

Duntsch, better known today as "Dr. Death," moved to Dallas in 2010 with impressive qualifications. He had 15 years of medical training under his belt, his CV reportedly spanned 12 single-spaced pages and he exuded confidence — all of which landed him a job performing minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

By 2013, he had bounced around between hospitals, tarnished his reputation and had his medical license revoked.

Two patients died from his actions and many more suffered permanent injuries, including his best friend, who left Duntsch's operating room paralyzed.

A new four-part docuseries from Peacock premiering July 29, called Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story, peers inside the torturous crimes of Duntsch, featuring chilling stories from victims and coworkers who saw the killer surgeon in action — and were forever harmed as a result. (An exclusive trailer is shown below.)

The episodes will include interviews from Duntsch's ex-girlfriend, who mothered his two children; his best friend, who he paralyzed during an operation; several of Duntsch's former colleagues, including a surgeon who physically tried to stop him during a surgery gone awry; and other victims and lawyers close to the case.

The docuseries is a real-life companion piece to Peacock's scripted crime drama, Dr. Death, which premiered this summer.