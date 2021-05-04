Eric Derell Smith shot his ex-girlfriend an her 26-year-old nephew before kidnapping a 4-month-old baby

Double Murderer Killed and the 4-Month-Old Baby He Kidnapped Shot During Shootout with Police

A Louisiana murder suspect was killed in a shootout with police on Monday afternoon after he killed two people and kidnapped his female victim's baby before fleeing to Mississippi.

Eric Derell Smith fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Christin Parker, 32, and her 26-year-old nephew, Brandon Parker, in her apartment in Baker, Louisiana, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. following a 911 hang-up call, and they found the two victims.

Smith fled the scene with his and his ex's 4-month-old baby before investigators arrived, WLOX reported.

On Monday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol located Smith on Interstate 10 and initiated a slow pursuit, according to WLOX.

At some point during the pursuit, a shootout occurred.

Smith was sitting in the driver's seat of the car when he was hit with multiple gun shots. The shot that killed him was not self-inflicted, the Harrison County coroner told WLOX.

Smith had the baby on his lap in the driver's seat of the car during the gunfight, police confirmed to the news outlet.

The baby was shot, but was in stable condition when they were transported from a local hospital to USA Children's Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, according to WLOX.