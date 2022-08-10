Man Motivated by 'Jealousy' Storms Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Murders Ex, Other Man Before Killing Himself

None of the other people attending the meeting were injured

Published on August 10, 2022 01:00 PM
Ian Lee Greenfield and Erica Yvonne Hoffman
Ian Lee Greenfield and Erica Yvonne Hoffman. Photo: Edgewater Police Department

A 59-year-old Florida man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend along with a man she'd just started seeing before turning the gun on himself.

According to Edgewater Police, Quinton Hunter walked into the building where Bridging the Gap, a faith-based non-profit organization, is headquartered on Monday evening at about 7 p.m.

Inside the building, some 20 people had met for a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, reads a statement from police.

The meeting was well underway when Hunter walked in "and shot Ian Greenfield at close proximity, mortally wounding him."

The statement says that investigators "believe Quinton Hunter was angry over a relationship Greenfield had with Hunter's former girlfriend, Erica Hoffman, the second victim in this case."

None of the other people at the meeting were injured, and managed to flee to safety.

After shooting Greenfield, "Hunter prevented Erica Hoffman from leaving and the incident evolved into a hostage situation," the statement says.

SWAT teams and hostage negotiators were summoned to contact Hunter, but "there was no response from inside the building."

Police breached the rear of the building, and "Greenfield, Hoffman and Hunter were located deceased in the meeting room."

An Edgewater police official said at a press conference that "jealousy" likely propelled Hunter's violent actions.

Greenfield and Hoffman both died from gunshot wounds and lacerations. Hunter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Bridging the Gap expressed that the organization is "deeply saddened" by the double murder-suicide.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who are affected by this terrible tragedy," reads the statement.

The organization has closed for a few days, but notes they "hope to begin serving the community again later this week."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

