Mystery Surrounds Murder of Young Couple Found Dead in Luxury Miami Rental Home

Police have not yet revealed how Tyron Coleman and Jessica Moye were killed

Police are investigating the murders of a young couple, found killed inside a luxury rental home on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have identified the couple as Tyron Coleman, 23, and Jessica Moye, 26.

Their bodies were found in the Southwest Miami-Dade home at around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the double-homicide was reported by a crew sent in to clean the house.

The home is rented out on a short-term basis.

No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators have yet to release information on a possible suspect.

It is unclear how the two were killed.

Thomas Jones, Moye's uncle, spoke to WSVN, and said his family is heartbroken over the young woman's death.

"The picture does not do her any justice," Jones said. "She was a beautiful child, a beautiful person. I just miss her being around. I'm missing her now."

Jones said he remembered watching the evening news and praying that Moye was not one of the victims.

Jones raised his niece from when she was 12 until she was 18.

"This is not easy," Jones confided. "Our Jessica was like a daughter, not a niece."

Police ask that anyone with information on the murders to call the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (305) 471-TIPS.