Married Mass. High School Teacher Allegedly Exchanged Nude Photos With Boy, 15

A Massachusetts high school teacher has been accused of exchanging nude photographs with a 15-year-old student over a seven-month period that began at the start of the 2018 school year.

Dorothy Bancroft Veracka, 42, a resident of Clinton, Massachusetts, was arraigned Tuesday on possessing child pornography, distributing obscene matter to a minor and posing or exhibiting a child in the state of nudity charges, according to multiple reports.

Veracka, who has been suspended from her job as a teacher at Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton, was released on her own recognizance, and dodged reporters following Tuesday’s proceedings, running to her car without commenting, according to WBZ-TV.

But Veracka’s lawyer did speak to reporters, saying the press was attempting to sensationalize the case.

“Everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” her attorney, Frank McNamara, told WBZ-TV, which is reporting that Veracka is married with three children.

The Boston Herald, citing police, reports Veracka allegedly started communicating with the teen in September 2018.

Veracka allegedly sent the boy several nude photos of herself, and MassLive.com reports that she’s accused of soliciting nude photos from him.

Police allege the illicit activities continued until March 2019, when the boy came forward with nude photos of the teacher.

The site also reports the boy saved Snapchat conversations with Veracka.

WBZ-TV reports that Veracka allegedly admitted she received nude photos from the student.

The station spoke to Nashoba Regional School District Superintendent Brooke Clenchy, who said Veracka was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 30.

The judge on Tuesday prohibited her from visiting Nashoba Regional High School. She is also barred from having any unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 16, excluding her own kids.

Veracka has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges she faces.