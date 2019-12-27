DoorDash Delivery Man Killed in Christmas Robbery at Denny's — and Suspects Are at Large

Image zoom Yusuf Ozgur GoFundMe

Police in Virginia are looking for the two men behind an armed robbery on Christmas morning that killed a father of two and left another man wounded.

PEOPLE confirms with police in Prince William County that Yusuf Ozgur, 56, a delivery driver for DoorDash, was walking into a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas when the two men who’d just held it up shot and killed him.

Ozgur was headed in to the restaurant to pick up an order at around 2:30 a.m. on Christmas morning when he encountered the two suspects.

According to police, the two men had entered the Denny’s moments earlier — one with a gun, the other wielding a baton — and demanded the cell phones and wallets of the restaurant’s employees and patrons.

They also wanted cash from the eatery’s registers. However, police say they left without any money or property.

As they were fleeing the Denny’s, they fired upon a 34-year-old man who had defied their demands. That man was injured but is expected to recover from his wounds.

The two men were met outside by Ozgur. Police say the man with the baton struck Ozgur in the head before the man with the gun shot him.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Ozgur’s wife and two children. It has already raised more than $50,000.

Police released video footage apparently showing the two suspects on the run.

*UPDATE: #PWCPD detectives have released additional information regarding the early morning robbery at the Denny's on Sudley Rd in #Manassas that resulted in the shooting death of a 56-year-old man and critically wounded an 34-year-old man. More info; https://t.co/n8TA1JJjSo https://t.co/OGJgTzjvx4 pic.twitter.com/EIhsF66v9i — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) December 26, 2019

There were about 20 people inside the restaurant during the robbery.

Ozgur was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Associated Press obtained a statement from DoorDash, which reads, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time.”

The suspects are described as males in their late teens or early 20s. Both men are between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall, and weigh about 180 lbs.

Both were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered.

A $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests is being offered.

Police believe the two suspects are behind a string of similar armed robberies in the area.

Anyone with any information relevant to the case is asked to contact (703) 792-7000, or call the FBI at (202) 278-2000.