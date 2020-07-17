Doorbell Camera Allegedly Catches Wash. Woman Sexually Abusing 2 Young Boys

The woman is charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child

A woman in Washington State has been arrested after she was allegedly caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera sexually abusing two young boys.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Yakima resident called police saying he had evidence of a sexual assault that occurred outside his apartment, Yaktri News reports.

The camera captured a 19-year-old woman allegedly sexually assaulting two young boys who were between 5 and 9 years old, in the breezeway outside the resident's apartment door. The woman — whose identity has not been released by authorities — is also a resident of the apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the woman, who allegedly tried to run away. After being taken into custody, the woman allegedly told officers the incident happened "just today," according to a police report obtained by KOMO.

Authorities were also able to locate the two alleged victims a short time later.

Police did not reveal how the suspect knew the boys but she was not a stranger to them, KIMA reports.

She is behind bars in Yakima County jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.