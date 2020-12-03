After the alleged incident, Desirae Marie Korus, 25, was arrested on a charge of child endangerment

'Don't Drop Me,' Child Pleads as Woman Allegedly Holds Him Over 3-Story Balcony During Scolding

As a federal agent watched, a Texas woman allegedly held a child over the side of a 3-story-high balcony, prompting the crying boy to plead "don't drop me" as the woman scolded him.

After the boy -- who appeared to be 3 to 4 years old -- said he "won't do it again," the woman allegedly pulled him back and let him retreat into an apartment, according to an arrest affidavit first obtained by San Antonio TV station KSAT.

The woman, 25-year-old Desirae Marie Korus, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of endangerment of a child with the risk of bodily injury, PEOPLE confirms, and was booked into the Bexar County jail with a $20,000 bond.

Monday's incident was observed by a special agent of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency who was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle outside a San Antonio apartment complex, the arrest affidavit states.

Upon hearing a woman shouting and a child crying, the agent saw the woman, who was later identified as Korus, allegedly drag the child out of a third-floor apartment onto the balcony and then “scold” the child, the affidavit states.

Investigators say the agent next observed the woman as she picked up the boy and dangled him over the balcony's edge, about 35 above the ground.

"Are you going to touch that again?” the agent allegedly heard her say.

The agent told police the woman threatened to drop the crying boy. After the child was allowed back into the apartment, the DEA agent reported the incident to police, who arrived 15 minutes later but left when there was no answer at the residence.