Domino's Pizza Delivery Woman Is Found Dead Days After Vanishing at Work: 'Someone Took Her'

Image zoom Hilerca "Latrice" Dortch Facebook

The body of a Mississippi woman has been found four days after she was last seen leaving the Domino’s Pizza where she worked.

On Friday afternoon, 31-year-old Hilerca “Latrice” Dortch was seen leaving the Canton pizza restaurant. Her family told the Clarion-Ledger she was going out for a delivery but the franchise owner declined to confirm this, citing the ongoing investigation.

Dortch was never seen alive again.

The following day, Dortch’s empty car was found in a field, behind an abandoned house and shrubbery, by a farmer feeding his cows. Some of Dortch’s belongings were inside the vehicle but there was no sign of Dortch, who was the mother to an 8-year-old boy.

Police reached Dortch’s family, who began to try and reach their loved one. When no one was able to, they began to worry.

“If he hadn’t been out there feeding his cows, we would have never known she was missing,” Dortch’s aunt, Tammie Dortch, told the Clarion-Ledger. “We would think ‘We’ll see her next week sometime. She’ll pop up eventually.'”

Dortch’s body was found Tuesday on the side of a highway nearly six miles from where her car was discovered, WJTV and TribLive report. No cause of death has been revealed.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Tammie Dortch says her niece had always been private and no one in her family knew she was missing until Sunday afternoon.

“She was just to herself,” Tammie Dortch said, explaining that sometimes Dortch and her son would stay with her aunt or mother.

“Sometimes, she would pull up in my driveway and go to sleep in her own car. We were used to that. We wouldn’t even feel the need to call her because we know that’s just her way.”

“That is not what happened this time,” Dortch said. “I’m feeling like someone took her. This is just so different.”