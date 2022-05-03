There has been an outpouring of love and support for 6-year-old Dominick Krankall, his family tells PEOPLE

Family Says Conn. Boy, 6, Severely Burned by 'Bully' Is in 'Very Good Spirits' as He's Released from Hospital

WARNING: Story below contains a photograph that depicts a child's burn injuries.

Dominick Krankall was released from the hospital Monday, more than a week after suffering third-degree burns when a tennis ball that had been set on fire was allegedly thrown in his face.

But according to the 6-year-old boy's mother, Maria Rua, "His spirits are very high."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Rua, 43, describes Dominick as a "trooper," saying he never complains. According to Rua, Dominick looks in the mirror every day to see how he's healing, and even started removing the bandages himself when hospital staff came to change the dressing on his burns.

Sitting in his hospital bed playing with matchbox cars, Dominick cheerfully told PEOPLE before his release Monday that he's looking forward to learning Tae Kwon Do and playing soccer. He says he's feeling "good!"

Last Sunday, at about 3:50 p.m., Dominick walked outside to say goodbye to a visitor. Then, he went to say hello to some neighborhood children.

That's when, his family alleges, a neighbor boy who they say had previously bullied Dominick covered a tennis ball with gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at him.

"I heard him screaming, 'Mommy, help me. They set me on fire.'"

She ran to him and he ran to her. "His leg was still smoking, and his face was bright red," she remembers.

Family Plans to Move

So far, the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital has treated Dominick's burns on his face and right leg without surgery.

"There is still a slight chance that he may need surgery on his forehead where the ball initially hit him, and that's a deeper burn," says Rua, a mother of seven children.

"It's not healing like it should be, like other parts of his face have healed," she says. "We're just taking that one day at a time, to see if they're going to have to do some type of surgery in that area or not."

Dominick will probably have permanent scars, his father, Aaron Krankall, 32, says.

"But we're just trying to be hopeful," says Krankall. "The power of prayer really did work, because even the doctors are like, 'This is phenomenal how well he looks.'"

As he continues to recover, his family is making plans to move to a new home, in a new town, where Dominick will feel safe.

"Somewhere he'll never have to worry about walking outside and something terrible like this ever happening ever again," says Krankall.

To help pay for the move, Dominick's oldest sister, Kayla, started a GoFundMe that has raised more than half a million dollars.

The family is incredibly appreciative of the community's outpouring of love and support. Last Thursday, first responders held a parade outside the hospital — and Dominick watched from his window.

"Not everybody is bad in the world," says Rua. "There's good people, and that's really showing right now, how many good people are in this world."

Dominick now wants to become a police officer.

"He doesn't ever want this to happen to another child. He said he wants to protect people," Aaron Krankall says.

Long Road to Recovery

Dominick has a long road to recovery. This summer will be difficult for the first grader, who loves fishing, biking and playing ball outside.

"It's not going to be normal ever for Dominick, at least this summer," his dad says. "He can't be out in direct sunlight for over a year. ... It's going to be hard for him to understand that you can't go out and play with the other kids this year."

His parents say this isn't the first time the neighbor hurt Dominick: Months ago, they allege, the boy gave him a concussion, requiring hospitalization. "This child's eight years old, he's a baby himself, and he needs help," Rua says.

Dominick's parents are speaking out about bullying, and trying to stop other kids from getting hurt.