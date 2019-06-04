Engaged Couple’s Death at Dominican Resort Was ‘Unusual,’ Says Official; Toxicology Results Pending

Five days after a Maryland couple was found dead in their Dominican Republic hotel room with no signs of violence, authorities still don’t know what caused their death from respiratory failure.

“It’s a bit unusual,” Punta Cana Tourism Police spokesman Ramon Brito said of the couple’s mysterious death, the Washington Post reports.

On Thursday, the couple was found dead in their hotel room, according to a statement released by the Playa Nueva Romana resort, where the couple had been staying since May 25 before their May 30 death. Family has identified them as Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and fiancée Cynthia Ann Day, 49, News4, WBAL, and USA Today report.

Holmes and Day were found by hotel staff who went to check on them after they missed their scheduled check-out window that same day, according to the hotel’s statement.

Their bodies showed no signs of violence, USA Today reports. The Dominican Republic National Police announced an autopsy found the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Medication for high blood pressure was found in the room, WBAL reports. Toxicology results are pending.

Grieving relatives want answers in the deaths of the couple.

“It should have never happened,” Holmes’s daughter, Dajuan Holmes-Hamilton, told News4 of her father’s death.

Holmes’ sister told NBC4 when she spoke to her brother he “was having a great time.”

Before they died, the couple shared photos of themselves on the beach, out for dinner and with friends.

“Can somebody please loan me $250,000 bcuz I don’t want to come home!!!!!” Holmes captioned a series of photos with Day.