Julia Enright, 24, was accused of fatally stabbing Brandon Chicklis, 20, in a treehouse near her Massachusetts home on June 23, 2018

Dominatrix Lured Man to Treehouse and Fatally Stabbed Him, Then Wrote She Was 'Turned On'

A Massachusetts woman was found guilty this week of second-degree murder in the killing of her former classmate.

Julia Enright, 24, was accused of fatally stabbing Brandon Chicklis, 20, in a treehouse near her Ashburnham home on June 23, 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the murder, Enright wrapped his body in a blue tarp and then dumped it along a highway in Hew Hampshire.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Enright, a phlebotomist, dominatrix and Marilyn Manson fan, was obsessed with grave robbing, death and blood and wrote about her fascination in journal entries, some of which were read in court.

"I just have an insatiable curiosity to kill a person," read one journal entry, according to CBS4 Boston.

Prosecutors alleged the killing of Chicklis, a former boy scout and HVAC technician, was a "gift" to her boyfriend, Associated Press reports.

"It was a form of a present," she allegedly wrote on her MacBook five days after the slaying, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports. "I did it just for him. That was my intention."

She also referred to being "turned on" by "the event," the Telegram & Gazette reports.

Brandon Chicklis Brandon Chicklis

Prosecutors argued that Enright lured Chicklis, who she had once dated in high school, to the treehouse for a sexual encounter, the Telegram & Gazette reports.

First Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Travers alleged that Enright "enjoyed manipulating" him by "pulling him in and then pushing him away" and that she held a "special kind of hatred" for him, the Telegram & Gazette reports.

Before they met up, Enright allegedly told Chicklis on Facebook Messenger to keep their meeting a secret and she had a surprise for him. He agreed to keep quiet about their encounter, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that around the same time she was messaging Chicklis, she sent her boyfriend a text that read: "Do you think we could add bubbles to a blood bath?"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Before Chicklis arrived at the treehouse, she covered the floor with a blue tarp and a white comforter, prosecutors said, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

Once there, she stabbed him multiple times and then enlisted her boyfriend to help her dispose of his body.

Chicklis' body was found almost three weeks later by a jogger.

Prosecutors said Enright tried to cover her tracks after the murder by Facebook messaging him that same night and asking him why he didn't show up at their meeting spot.

Enright took the stand in her own defense and claimed that she killed Chicklis in self-defense after she planned to have sex with him but changed her mind.

"He just wasn't stopping and I pulled the knife out," she said, the Union Leader reports.