3 Dogs Attack and Kill an Elderly Georgia Man, Owners Face Charges

Two Georgia dog owners were taken into custody Tuesday after three of their dogs fatally mauled a 76-year-old man.

Arthur Brown, 55, and 52-year-old Angel Brown were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 76-year-old Lee Becham, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Becham was found dead on Feb. 23 in his front yard in Crawford County with dog bites on his body. An autopsy later determined that Becham died from “traumatic injuries” from the attack by the three dogs.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WGXA, the couple’s three dogs, a bulldog, a bulldog mix and a lab mix, were not contained and wandered over to Becham’s property, where they attacked the elderly man.

“It’s tough for the [Becham] family to lose a loved one like this,” Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker told the Macon Telegraph.

The dogs were taken away but it is unclear if they were euthanized, WMAZ reports.

Police said the Browns have cooperated with the investigation.

Bond was set at $20,000 and a judge ordered that they have no contact with the victim’s family members.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 22. It is unclear if they have entered a plea or retained attorneys.