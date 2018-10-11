Dognappers Caught on Camera Stealing Puppy as Its Doggy Family Try to Raise the Alarm

Authorities are now searching for two men who were caught on camera kidnapping a Dogue De Bordeaux puppy.

The Mesquite Police Department is trying to find the men seen snatching the 10-week-old pooch from a gated yard in Mesquite, Texas, Saturday, authorities said in a statement.

In the footage released by the dog’s owner, a Dallas firefighter named Matt Ivy, the unidentified suspects can be seen pulling up in a black Cadillac SUV.

After hopping out of the vehicle, one of the men violently grabs little Chipper, who can be heard screaming, by the neck as two adult dogs barked at the men. The suspects then drove off and the two dogs watched on helplessly.

Ivy shared the horrifying video on Facebook writing, “Chipper was stolen yesterday from my yard!!!!” before pleading with his followers to help bring his beloved pup back.

He later created a GoFundMe page for reward money for the dog.

Dog Theft Investigation On 10/06/18, two subjects stole a Dogue De Bordeaux puppy from a fenced in yard in Mesquite. The video is posted below

Anyone with info regarding this offenses is asked to contact Investigator J. Halbert at 972-216-6794. pic.twitter.com/1gQRGchs9E — City of Mesquite, TX (@cityofmesquite) October 9, 2018

On the GoFundMe page Ivy explained, “I am hoping to raise $5,000 for a reward for the safe return of ‘Chipper,’ my 10 week old, male, Dogue de Bordeaux puppy stolen Saturday.”

“If this happens to go over $5,000, 100% of the overage [sic] will go to dog rescue charities, minus any I might need to pay for additional investigations if even needed. I will not keep 1 cent for myself.”

In addition to working as a firefighter, Ivy is a dog breeder. “It’s my life outside the fire department,” Ivy told Fox 4.

“I’ve always loved dogs. Ever since I seen the movie, Turner and Hooch. They told me that’s just a mutt. You’ll never find one. Flipped through a dog book 15 years ago and found them. Did my research and got them. Been in love with them ever since.”

The outlet reported that Chipper is valued at $3,000.

Luckily Ivy’s nightmare was short lived as he revealed he was reunited with Chipper on Wednesday.

A few hours ago on Facebook Ivy said he was on his way “to hopefully pick up Chipper!!!! Standby for confirmation. I can not thank everybody that has helped enough!!!!”

Moments later he wrote “CHIPPER IS BACK HOME!!!!!!! (gotta go back to firehouse and finish my shift, will give details of what happened when I can, probably tomorrow).”

“AGAIN I CAN NOT THANK EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU ENOUGH FOR YOUR COMPASSION, PRAYERS, SUPPORT, SHARES, AND HAVING MY BACK WITH THE SILLY TROLLS AND HATERS!!!”