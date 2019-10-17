Dog Walker in Indiana Finds Newborn Baby Wrapped in Plastic Bag

Image zoom

Police in Indiana are searching for the mother of a baby girl found alive in a plastic bag.

On Tuesday evening, a person walking their dog found a baby girl in a plastic bag by a fence off of a road in Seymour. The baby was still alive and was taken by police to a local hospital, where it was determined healthy, Detective C.J. Foster with Seymour Police tells PEOPLE.

The baby remains hospitalized as police search for anyone with information regarding her abandonment. Police believe she was only two or three hours old when she was found.

Seymour is one of 13 cities in Indiana with a Safe Haven Baby Box. The baby was found about a mile from the city’s box, which is located at the fire station and was installed in June.

The box allows mothers to surrender their newborns in a temperature-controlled box with a mattress and three silent alarms.

“When we installed the 1st safe haven baby box in Indiana in 2016 we were averaging 2 babies illegally abandoned every year. In 2019 so far we’ve had 7 safe haven surrenders where women surrendered their newborns safely and legally,” Safe Haven Baby Box wrote on their Facebook page. “But I am sad to announce that this is our first abandonment in almost 4 years in Indiana.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call police at (812) 555-1234.