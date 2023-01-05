Crime Dog Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Car Thief Throws Victim's Pet onto Freeway "I was shaking. It was really scary," said the passerby who stopped on a busy freeway to rescue the dog that was tossed from a moving vehicle by a car thief By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nassau County Police Department Police in Mineola, New York, are searching for an unidentified man who stole a woman's car on Monday before throwing her dog from the moving vehicle onto a freeway. A passerby on the westbound Jericho Turnpike administered aid to the dog and called 911 before police transported the animal to a nearby veterinary hospital, where it "was treated for serious injuries," according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD). According to CBS News, the Cavachon Bichon may lose a limb from the injuries. The dog's 60-year-old owner was not injured in the incident, NCPD reported, and her stolen 2020 Range Rover was later recovered in East Orange, New Jersey. As the woman stood outside her car on the passenger's side, fueling the vehicle at a BP gas station at around 2:45 p.m., the suspect entered from the driver's side door and fled, according to the news release. He then attempted to throw the dog from the window and ended up dragging it alongside the car after its collar got stuck, per the NCPD. The dog was eventually able to free itself before it was rescued and treated for injuries. Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Kelsey Greene, the Good Samaritan who came to the dog's rescue with her boyfriend, recounted hearing the dog's yelps. "I was shaking. It was really scary. I have two dogs of my own. My boyfriend ran out and brought him to safety," she told CBS. Police are still searching for the suspect, who was "of thin build, wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, white/black/gray sneakers, black gloves, and had on a black ski mask." Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.