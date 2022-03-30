Dog Leaves Unusual Stain on Miami Man's Shirt, Helping Police Connect Him to Alleged Armed Robbery
A Miami man was arrested for armed robbery Tuesday after an unusual stain appeared to link him to the alleged crime.
According to a Miami-Dade Police arrest report, a woman walking her dog in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood bent over to pick up her dog's poop in a stairway near her home when a man armed with a knife attacked her, NBC 6 South Florida reports.
William Carroll, 62, of West Little River, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and battery.
While she was cleaning up after her dog, Carroll allegedly approached the woman from behind, threw her against a wall and grabbed her neck, Local 10 reports.
As a nearby witness screamed for help, the man tried to remove the woman's watch and bracelets, WFTL reports.
He allegedly ran off with her book bag that contained her wallet and credit cards, screaming "Shut up!" to the witness, police said.
Shortly after the incident, an officer spotted Carroll, who appeared out of breath, NBC 6 reports.
The victim's credit cards, a knife and her bookbag were on the ground nearby, say police.
But something else allegedly tipped off authorities: a poop stain on the man's shirt, police say.
Carroll is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
The Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information.