Dog Shoved in Dryer Examined by a Vet and Returned to Owner as Police ID Teen Suspect

Terrified dog being shoved into a dryer in Texas

The terrified dog that was captured on video being shoved into a clothes dryer by a teenage girl who laughed hysterically as she turned on the machine has been examined by a vet and returned to its owner – as police investigate the animal cruelty case.

The disturbing Instagram Live video surfaced last weekend and shows an unidentified young woman shrieking with laughter as she tosses the small dog into the dryer and slams the door while it looks at her helplessly from inside.

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna put his a— back in the dryer,” she says on the video. “He likes that s—, look!” the teen said in the since-deleted video, which was captured by a Twitter user.

The petrified pooch tumbles in the dryer for a few seconds before she opens the door and films the dog, which jumps out and runs away from her, cowering underneath the living room table.

While she laughed herself silly, others didn’t find the video funny at all.

A Twitter user who watched the footage reposted it online and begged the public to report the unknown girl, according to the New York Post.

“Someone please call the police on this girl, Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all. It’s complete abuse how they treat them,” the user tweeted with the video.

On Monday, the Lewisville Police Department released a statement about the incident, saying, “We are aware of a video circulating on social media, purported to have been recorded in Lewisville, of an individual placing a dog in a dryer and turning it on for several seconds.”

The Dallas Police Department initially took the case and identified the person who put the dog into the dryer, the statement says.

Officials are not identifying the girl because she is a minor.

Even so, she faces potentially serious consequences. The case is currently being investigated as a cruelty to non-livestock animals case, say Lewisville Police.

It will be handed over to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution when the investigation is done, CBS 11 in Dallas Fort Worth reports.

Lewisville Police are waiting for the veterinarian’s report before releasing any information on the dog’s condition, CBS 11 reports.

No other information will be provided at this time, the statement says.

“Due to the age of the person involved, few details in this case may be released,” it continues.

The abusive video sparked outrage among animal lovers who reported the video to the local police and to PETA, demanding that the dog be taken away from the girl.

“Please someone do something about this. I’m sick to my stomach after watching that,” wrote one user. “That person should be arrested for animal abuse. Please find out who she is.”

One person was apparently able to find the young woman’s Instagram account, which has since been deleted from the social platform.

A rep from Instagram tells PEOPLE that the user’s account was deactivated “for multiple violations of our policies, including animal abuse.”

At this time, it is unclear if any charges will be pressed against the teen or how she came in contact with the dog.

The Dallas and Lewisville Police Departments did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.