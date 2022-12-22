21 Injured After 2 Pit Bull Mixes Get onto School Playground and Attack Students During Recess

Two pit bull mix dogs began attacking students shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday

By Steve Helling
Published on December 22, 2022 04:53 PM
Crime Scene
Crime Scene. Photo: Larry W. Smith/Getty

A pair of dogs got onto a Missouri school playground on Tuesday afternoon and attacked students and teachers during recess. By the time the situation was contained, eighteen students and three teachers were injured in the attack.

The students — in 5th and 6th grade — were outside Willard Intermediate South in an unfenced yard when the two pit bull mixes began to attack them. Teachers stepped in to try to protect the students and were also injured.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, most of the injuries were minor. The newspaper reports that three teachers and three students had bites or other injuries that required medical attention. The other students were injured by the chaos that followed as students fled the dogs.

School nurses provided medical care until first responders arrived.

Animal control officers told KYTV that one dog had not been vaccinated for rabies and the owners could not provide proof of vaccination for the other. Both dogs were tested for the disease; the results were negative.

The owners voluntarily surrendered the dogs. According to the News Leader, the dogs were later euthanized.

The school had indoor recess on Wednesday, which was the final day of class before the winter break. Most of the students returned to school the following day.

