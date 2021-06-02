The woman was airlifted to a hospital after the attack

Dog Attack Leaves Tx. Woman in Critical Condition, Requiring Hand to Be Partially Amputated

A Texas woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was mauled by a dog.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a report of a dog bite/mauling in Katy, according to a tweet from the department. Upon arrival, crews found a woman in critical condition and transported her via helicopter to a hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to KHOU, officials say the 50-year-old woman's hand was partially amputated after the attack.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Witnesses told Click2Houston the dog belonged to the woman. It is unclear what happened to the dog after the attack.