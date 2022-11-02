Doctor Vanished in Mysterious Nighttime Boating Accident After Being Charged in $100M Fraud Scheme

A New York City doctor who was charged in a federal $100 million health fraud scheme is missing after he fell off a boat in an alleged collision during a midnight excursion off the coast of Long Island in mid-October, say authorities.

Dr. Marvin Moy was one of more than a dozen doctors and others who were arrested and charged by federal authorities for allegedly stealing more than $100 million from insurance companies, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

On the night of Oct. 12, Moy took his boat for a ride in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Long Island with another passenger on board, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard, Fox News and the New York Post report.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13, his boat hit a larger vessel about 25 miles off the coast of Fire Island, which sent Moy overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard received a report about an "alleged collision," it said in a statement.

The Coast Guard was able to find the passenger on the boat, but not Moy, a Coast Guard spokesperson told the New York Post.

Marvin Moy's boat. Facebook

"We conducted boat and helicopter searches for over 30 hours covering 4,830 nautical miles, finding only the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that he was allegedly holding when he was last seen," the Coast Guard said, according to the newspaper.

An EPIRB is a portable distress beacon that gives searchers an exact location during an emergency at sea.

The boat, the Sure Shot, sank, the Coast Guard said.

Rescuers saw evidence of a crash, including debris and an oil sheen on the water, the New York Post reports.

The Coast Guard also interviewed people on other vessels in the area who didn't know that a crash had taken place, Fox News reports.

"The Coast Guard makes no conclusions as of right now," the spokesman said, Fox News reports.

The Coast Guard continues to investigate.

The passenger on the boat with Moy has not been publicly identified.

Details of Alleged Fraud

Moy vanished less than a week before he was scheduled to appear in federal court for a hearing.

In January, Moy was one of 13 defendants indicted and charged in an alleged $100 million health care fraud, money laundering and bribery scheme.

"The thirteen defendants charged in today's indictments are alleged to have collectively perpetrated one of the largest no-fault insurance frauds in history, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"In carrying out their massive scheme, among other methods, they allegedly bribed 911 operators, hospital employees, and others for confidential motor vehicle accident victim information," the statement said.

"With this information, they then endangered victims by subjecting them to unnecessary and often painful medical procedures, in order to fraudulently overbill insurance companies," the statement added.

It continued: "Schemes exploiting no-fault insurance laws – which ironically exist to make insurance more affordable – also result in higher costs, and unfairly burden all consumers in the auto insurance market."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Moy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A friend of Moy's hopes he is somehow alive.

"I would obviously like for my friend to be found," the friend told the New York Post. "There's still a chance he's shipwrecked on some small rock," the friend said.

If convicted, Moy faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

Moy's attorney was unable to be reached for comment. The USCG did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.