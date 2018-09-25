A doctor on Friday described the likely brutal conditions under which a pregnant North Dakota woman was killed last year in the apartment of an upstairs neighbor, according to multiple news outlets.

William Hoehn, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who lived with her family in his apartment building. LaFontaine-Greywind was eight months pregnant when she was killed in the apartment that Hoehn shared with Brooke Crews, 39, according to prosecutors.

Serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in December to murdering LaFontaine-Greywind, Crews admitted to a grisly sequence of events in the younger woman’s death.

First she lured LaFontaine-Greywind upstairs to her apartment, killing her and cutting her unborn baby out of her, and then she dumped her body in the local Red River, according law enforcement statements in a probable cause affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE.

On Sept. 4, Hoehn pleaded guilty to two lesser charges in the case: kidnapping and providing false information to authorities in their investigation of LaFontaine-Greywind’s death, court records show.

Hoehn’s attorney, Daniel Borgen, reportedly told jurors last week that his client only helped Crews cover up the murder but did not commit any homicidal violence himself.

Crews testified at Hoehn’s trial on Monday.

On Friday, the trial’s fourth day, jurors heard from Dr. Frederick Kieley, a pediatrician who was the first to examine LaFontaine-Greywind’s newborn, Haisley Jo Matheny, when the baby came to the hospital on Aug. 24, five days after she was born, local TV station WDAY reports.

Kieley testified that a C-section performed by one person would be very medically risky for the baby — indeed, it would “be impossible” not to be dangerous, as it normally takes about a dozen hospital personnel to perform one, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

When the prosecution asked Kieley if a C-section could be performed without anesthesia, he replied, “It would be horrifying,” The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reports.

Though Haisley Jo only weighed 4 lbs. when Kieley examined her, the doctor called her condition “remarkable” considering how she was born, according to WDAY.

Telltale Calendar?

Jurors learned more about Crews on Friday when they watched a recorded video of her heated interview with detectives, who seemed to grow exasperated with her claims, the Forum reports.

Crews said she purportedly got the baby from LaFontaine-Greywind, who came “through a hole in a fence,” before handing over the newborn to her, TV station KVRR reports. “She didn’t want the baby,” she is heard saying in the interview.

On Friday, jurors were also shown a picture of a 2017 calendar in Crews’ and Hoehn’s apartment, which had dates crossed off until Aug. 19, 2017 — the day LaFontaine-Greywind vanished and the day authorities say Haisley Jo was born, according to Forum reports.

No dates were crossed off the calendar after Aug. 19, 2017, the photo shows.