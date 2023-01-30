Doctor Charged with Attempted Murder After Driving Tesla off Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside

The driver of a Tesla that fell 250 feet over an infamous California cliff on Jan. 2 with his family inside the vehicle has been charged with attempted murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the crash that involved his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. Two of the counts have enhancements of domestic violence, great bodily injury, serious felony and prior felony, according to San Mateo County Superior Court records reviewed by PEOPLE. The third count has enhancements of serious felony and prior felony. Patel will be arraigned today.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The crash occurred on a notorious stretch of highway known as the Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, near Pacifica, along the famous Highway 1, which runs the length of California's coastline. The Devil's Slide has been the site of a number of fatalities over the past five decades.

The California Highway Patrol said that after speaking to witnesses and putting together evidence at the scene of the crash that "investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Patel was arrested after the crash at Stanford Hospital, per an arrest report by the California Highway Patrol that was shared with PEOPLE.

The CHP said in a news release that it was alerted of "a vehicle over the side of the cliff on SR-1" around 10:50 a.m local time on Jan 2.

Once the CHP and other responding agencies got to the scene, they saw a white Tesla that had gone 250-300 feet over the cliff, the release said. Authorities managed to reach the vehicle and recover the family, who were rushed "to a local hospital with serious injuries."

Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said it was an "absolute miracle" that all passengers survived.

Scenes from the Tesla crash rescue. Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Pottenger said the vehicle landed on the beach on its wheels.

When they first arrived, Pottenger said that authorities did not know how many people were inside, but that they could see there was "movement in the front seat."

"We knew we had at least one person that was alive," he added. "We were actually very shocked."

Speaking at the scene, Pottenger said that authorities "come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this."

"They never live," he said, the Associated Press reported. "This was an absolute miracle."