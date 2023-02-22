DNA on Discarded Cigarette Butt Reveals Killer of Vt. Teacher 52 Years Later

Through extensive genetic research, authorities determined that Rita Curran's upstairs neighbor, William DeRoos, killed her

By
Published on February 22, 2023 12:05 PM
Today we held a press conference announcing the cold-case closure of the 1971 murder of Rita Curran. Her killer was identified with help from @Parabon
Photo: Burlington Police

A discarded cigarette butt has helped authorities solve the 52-year-old cold case murder of Vermont school teacher Rita Curran.

"We're all confident that William DeRoos is responsible for the aggravated murder of Rita Curran, but because he died in a hotel room of a drug overdose he will not be held accountable for his actions, but this case will be closed," Burlington Police Detective Lt. James Trieb, the commander of the Detective Services Bureau, said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Police officials said DeRoos, an upstairs neighbor of Curran's, killed the 24-year-old after leaving his own apartment following a fight with his wife on July 19, 1971.

A cigarette butt found near Curran's body was submitted for DNA processing in 2014, but no genetic matches were found after a search through the country's law enforcement repositories, according to NBC News.

The police force worked with Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs to search publicly available databases for the killer's identity, Trieb said, and that's when DeRoos was determined to be a potential suspect.

In 2019, investigators re-interviewed Michelle, the woman who was married to DeRoos at the time, and she revealed to them that her then-husband left their apartment for a brief period of time after they had a fight.

According to police, at the time of the murder, the couple had given police the alibi that they were home when Curran was killed. One of Curran's roommates who was not home, arrived at the apartment to find the woman was dead and that she had been strangled, per ABC News.

Tom Curran, brother of 1971 murder victim Rita Curran, faces reporters during a news conference, at the Burlington Police Department in Burlington, Vt.
Wilson Ring/AP/Shutterstock

DeRoos later divorced his wife and after moving to Thailand where he became a Buddhist monk. He later returned to the U.S. and died of a drug overdose in 1989 in San Francisco, according to NBC News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A brother of Curran's said he does not think about her killer but that his thoughts are about what his sister and their parents went through, telling reporters: "I pray to my parents, and I pray to Rita."

"The random violence of her murder left a stain on our community, and it devastated her family," Jon Murad, acting chief of the Burlington Police Department said. "For 50 years they have waited for justice."

Related Articles
Lillian DeCloe, a former teacher who was sexually assaulted and murdered back in 1994
Fla. Woman, 89, Was Sexually Assaulted and Murdered 28 Years Ago — Now Police Say Neighbor Killed Her
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Image
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is Optimistic DNA Advances Will Catch Daughter's Killer, Slams Boulder Police
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murders Case Timeline: Everything to Know About the Events
Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour in 1983. (Toronto Police Service)
2 Women Were Found Slain, Sexually Assaulted Within Months of Each Other in 1983: How DNA Led to Arrest
Jennifer Brinkman
Teen Was Killed with Ax After Meeting Man on Phone Chat Line in 1998. Now a Suspect Has Been Arrested
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Taylor K. Blaha, Brandon D. Thoma
Iowa Couple Allegedly Drowned Newborn in Bathtub out of Fear Police Would Learn About Drug Use: Police
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
Annie D. Horne
Va. Woman Disappeared 22 Years Ago. Cops Believe Husband, Who May Have Been a Serial Killer, Is Responsible
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
'Torso Killer' Pleads Guilty to Killing N.Y. Dance Instructor, Confesses to 4 More Murders
Roxanne Wood
Mich. College Students Help Crack 1987 Murder of Woman Found Dead at Home After Night Out Bowling
CeCe Moore
How Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore Solved 109 Criminal Cases with DNA: 'It's About Families'
Francisca Perea-Dominguez, Salvador Hernandez-Morales
DNA on Toothbrush Helps Colorado Police Crack 2006 Cold Case 
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was on a Mission to Kill'