DNA on Toothbrush Helps Colorado Police Crack 2006 Cold Case 

Salvador Hernandez-Morales, 45, has been charged with murder and sexual assault in the 2006 killing of Francisca Perea-Dominguez

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 14, 2022 04:29 PM
Francisca Perea-Dominguez, Salvador Hernandez-Morales
Francisca Perea-Dominguez; Salvador Hernandez-Morales. Photo: Aurora Police (2)

DNA found on a toothbrush has helped Colorado authorities crack a 16-year-old murder case.

Earlier this week, authorities in Aurora charged Salvador Hernandez-Morales, 45, with first-degree murder, felony murder and sexual assault in the 2006 killing of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.

Hernandez-Morales was linked to the slaying after his DNA found on a toothbrush matched semen found at the crime scene.

Hernandez-Morales and Perea-Dominguez, 42, were roommates at the time of her death.

The case came to light on July 1, 2006 when friends found Perea-Dominguez's body lying on her back on the bedroom floor of her apartment. She had been stabbed in the abdomen and sexually assaulted.

A neighbor of Perea-Dominguez's told police that she had heard "a lot of 'bumping' and running through the apartment above her," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. "[Witness] said it sounded like people struggling or wrestling."

The neighbor allegedly told police she also saw Perea-Dominguez's roommate, who was later identified as Hernandez-Morales, leave the apartment around 1 p.m.

Police later tracked down his employer and learned that he had not shown up to work shortly after her death and likely had left the United States for Mexico.

"He was always a person of interest," Eric Ross, media relations director with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE.

Additional DNA testing of items belonging to Hernandez-Morales helped crack the case.

"In the last year additional testing was done and we were able to get a positive link on this DNA from a toothbrush that had been found in the apartment and had been collected and preserved as evidence and that positively matched the semen sample that was originally collected from the deceased victim's body," says Ross. "That evidence had been preserved combined with new DNA testing put the connection together that this was in fact the suspect."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Ross says investigators believe that Hernandez-Morales is currently living in Mexico.

"We are asking the public's help to give us a specific location," he says. "The extradition process is several months away."

Related Articles
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Alicia Franklin breaks her silence about the night she says she was raped by Cleotha "Abston" Henderson, who is accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Woman Alleges Police Ignored Her Rape at Hands of Eliza Fletcher's Murder Suspect: 'Average Black Girl'
Lindy Sue Biechler
Pa. Teen Was Murdered After Coming Home from Grocery Store in 1975, Coffee Cup Leads to Arrest
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
William DaShawn Hamilton
Artist's Rendering and a Tip Lead to Arrest of Woman Whose Son, 6, Died 23 Years Ago
Anne Pham
Soldier Arrested 40 Years After Girl, 5, Was Abducted on Her Way to School and Later Found Dead
Jonbenet Ramsey cover
25 Years After JonBenét Ramsey's Murder, Police Still Hope New DNA Technology Will Crack Case
Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert
Infamous 'I-65 Killer' Identified, Closing Decades-Long Cold Case Surrounding Women's Motel Murders
lindsey-baum-2
Man Charged with 2003 Kidnapping and Rape Also Suspected in Lindsey Baum's 2009 Disappearance
Sherri Herrera
Truck Driver Charged in Cold Case Murder of Calif. Woman Found Dead on Desert Highway Ramp in 1993 
Gwendolyn Harris, Antoinette Parks, Madeleine Furey-Livaudais
Denver Police Say Man Who Killed Cop 40 Years Ago Is Also Responsible for 4 Women's Murders
Rose Marie Moniz
How a Conch Shell Held the Key to a Woman's Cold Case Murder — and Revealed a Family Betrayal
minerliz soriano
N.Y. Girl, 13, Was Killed on Way Home from School in 1999, Suspect Has Been Teaching Astronomy