Lesa Lopez was arrested on July 23 and charged with murdering her son three decades ago

DNA Leads to Arrest of Woman Who Allegedly Killed Newborn Baby, Left Body in Paper Bag in 1988

A California woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1988 death of her newborn son. Authorities say the case was solved because of genetic genealogy.

The identity of the newborn had long been a mystery. On May 15, 1988, two children were playing in the San Francisco Bay area when they found a paper bag left in the woods on the bank of a creek. According to a statement from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly, the baby was allegedly born alive and killed later.

The boy was initially identified as Baby Joe Doe. After his autopsy, he was given a funeral at St. Leanders Church in San Leandro. More than 200 people attended the memorial service, where a priest named the baby Richard Jayson Terrance Rein after the church's priests and vicars.

With few leads, the case soon went cold. But in 2005, investigators conducted DNA testing on the evidence collected from the crime scene. They identified the DNA of a woman they believed to be the baby's mother. She was considered a suspect, but could not be identified.

According to NBC News, investigators reopened the case last year. They consulted with forensic genetic genealogy experts from the FBI and several private labs. They also worked with Gene-by-Gene, which owns the genealogy website FamilyTreeDNA.

Authorities eventually zeroed in on Lesa Lopez, 52. In the police statement, Sgt. Kelly says they used genealogy research and surveillance to locate Lopez, and then collected DNA from her discarded trash.

According to the police statement, Lopez admitted to the killing while being questioned by police.

“Lopez, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, told investigators she hid the pregnancy from her family and friends and provided details of what happened,” the statement alleges.