DNA Allegedly Links Indiana Man to Georgia Woman's Murder 33 Years Ago

Larry Padgett is accused of killing 23-year-old Mary Willfong in 1989

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on March 7, 2023 05:33 PM
Larry Padgett, 59, who's accused of killing a woman in 1989
Photo: Daviess County Sheriff's Office

In 1989, a group of deer hunters discovered a woman's body in the woods. She was identified as Mary Willfong, 23, and she had been strangled and raped, officials said at the time. After an investigation, law enforcement were unable to connect anyone to the crime.

The case was eventually closed and declared cold.

But 30 years later, in 2019, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department decided to take another crack at the case. On March 1, officials arrested Larry Padgett, now 59, in Washington, Ind.

"It took us four years to actually get where we are today," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman told TV station WMAZ about the arrest.

It started with investigators taking the original evidence and submitting it to DNA International for a genealogy trace to be completed on the DNA taken from the victim, the sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page.

A familial match was made, and law enforcement officials were able to identify a suspect in Washington, Ind. With assistance from the FBI, officials were able to "retrieve additional evidence from the suspect" and conduct additional testing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"This testing resulted in a match with the DNA taken from the body of Mary Willfong," officials stated in the release.

Sheriff Freeman told WMAZ that Padgett is a truck driver who police believe picked up Willfong at a farmer's market in Georgia, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death.

"While in Indiana, Investigators were able to obtain more evidence in the case linking Padgett to the murder of Mary Willfong," the sheriff's office alleged in the statement.

Padgett is expected to be extradited from Indiana to Georgia where he will be charged. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Anthony Avalos
Mother of Anthony Avalos and Her Former Boyfriend Found Guilty of Murder and Torture of 10-Year-Old
Shamaiya Hall, Troyshaye Hall:
Woman Allegedly Stabbed 3 Children to Death. 2 Years Ago, Her Twin Sister Was Accused of Eerily Similar Crime
heidi matheny
Ohio Woman Who Wanted 93-Year-Old Grandmother to 'Be at Rest' Admits Drowning Her in Kitchen Sink
Randy Murdaugh, brother of Alex Murdaugh, listens during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021 Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Alex Murdaugh's Brother Says Convicted Murderer 'Knows More Than What He's Saying' About Killings
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Ga. Father Who Vanished on Business Trip Found Dead in Louisiana Rolled Up in Carpet, Wrapped in Plastic
Trinity Ottoson-Smith
Minn. Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Shooting Girl, 9, While She Was Jumping on Trampoline at Party
Patricia Ann Tucker, 'Granby Girl' Shot Dead in 1978 Massachusetts Killing Finally Identified by DNA
'Granby Girl' Shot Dead in 1978 Killing Identified by DNA: 'It's Satisfying to Finally Know'
MARINA DEL REY, CA - JUNE 05: NBC'S Dr. Bruce Hensel attends The Thalians Presidents Club Anchors Away Brunch at the California Yacht Club on June 5, 2016 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
TV Doctor Bruce Hensel Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Asking 9-Year-Old for Nude Photos
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1277209632869120&ref=sharing Here's a good way to get yourself killed. Last night, Deputy Bissonnette attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcyclists popping wheelies on Old Dixie Highway. The group accelerated, fled at high speed and continued driving recklessly, passing vehicles across solid double lines. Upon approaching North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, the group ignored a red light and continued fleeing from deputies. One of them took the opportunity to look back and flip off the deputies behind him, after which he entered the intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck. Joshua Richardson survived the crash and ran away from the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies in the area. In addition to a trip to the hospital, he's charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash. He's also receiving traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone.
Fla. Motorcyclist Hit by Truck After Looking Back to 'Flip Off' Police During High-Speed Chase
Deborah Lee Atrops
Oregon Man Arrested 35 Years After Estranged Wife Found Dead in Trunk of Car
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVGmyy1hMaJ/?hl=en
Family Calls for Justice in Death of Shanquella Robinson Who Was Allegedly Killed by Friend on Mexico Vacation
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
JARED FOGLE'S ARREST
Jared Fogle Boasted About Sexually Abusing Minors in Thailand: 'We Can Get Whatever Age We Want'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
2 Dead, 6 Others Injured After Shooting at Georgia House Party with Over 100 Teens
3 Murdaugh Jurors Open Up About Deliberations, Say He Hurt Himself by Taking the Stand
3 Murdaugh Jurors Open Up About Deliberations, Say He Hurt Himself by Taking the Stand
MEXICO - FEBRUARY 9: The Mexican flag, Ensenada, Northern Baja California, Mexico. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
FBI Searching for 4 U.S. Citizens Kidnapped by Armed Gunmen in Mexico, U.S. Embassy Says