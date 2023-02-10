Hiding in Plain Sight: DNA Allegedly Links Calif. Karate Instructor to 1981 Rapes, Murders of 2 Women

"The fact is, this suspect has been hiding in plain sight for over 40 years," Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said at a press conference Thursday

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 10, 2023 01:42 PM
Lisa Gondek, Rachel Zendejas
Lisa Gondek; Rachel Zendejas.

A former karate instructor has been charged in connection with the rapes and murders of two women in California.

Tony Garcia, 68, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances Thursday in the 1981 deaths of 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Lisa Gondek.

"The fact is, this suspect has been hiding in plain sight for over 40 years," Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said at a press conference Thursday.

Both women were strangled to death and sexually assaulted.

The suspect was identified through the investigative tool of genetic genealogy.

Two newspaper boys, ages 9 and 14, found the body of Zendejas, an Oxnard Community College student and single mom of two daughters, inside a car port across the street from her Camarillo home around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, 1981.

"She had gone out for the evening and hired a couple of babysitters to sit with her daughters," said Fryhoff. "After returning from an evening out Rachel drove the babysitters home and based on the evidence left at the scene investigators believe Rachel was accosted as she got out of her vehicle after returning home from dropping off the babysitters."

Tony Garcia
Tony Garcia. Ventura County Sheriff

The case went cold and in 2002 the Ventura County sheriff's lab obtained forensic evidence from the Zendejas crime scene, but no match to a suspect in CODIS, the databank of felons.

In 2004, the sheriff's office learned that the previously unknown suspect in the murder of Zendejas was linked through DNA evidence to the Dec. 12, 1981, killing of Gondek, a retail employee who lived in Oxnard.

Gondek was out for the evening with friends at a local disco before her body was found in the bathtub of her apartment.

Fryhoff said Garcia was linked to the murders after the cold case investigators began using genetic genealogy in 2019.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Garcia was in the Navy and worked as a karate instructor at the time of the slayings.

"This is an ongoing investigation," said Fryhoff. "We are going to be looking for any additional witnesses, victims or anyone who knows anything else that might lead to additional charges against Mr. Garcia."

Garcia's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Related Articles
Sharon Roberts
Mom and Daughter Were Strangled Inside Apartment in 1994, DNA Allegedly Links Home Attendant's Boyfriend
Jennifer Brinkman
Teen Was Killed with Ax After Meeting Man on Phone Chat Line in 1998. Now a Suspect Has Been Arrested
Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour in 1983. (Toronto Police Service)
2 Women Were Found Slain, Sexually Assaulted Within Months of Each Other in 1983: How DNA Led to Arrest
An investigator stands near a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.
Driver Who Crashed into 25 Police Cadets Is Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Then Released
boy in the box
Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' Identified After 65 Years in One of City's Oldest Unsolved Murders
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
Amber Compton
Virginia Corrections Employee Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Who Was 7 Months Pregnant with His Child
lindsey-baum-2
Man Charged with 2003 Kidnapping and Rape Also Suspected in Lindsey Baum's 2009 Disappearance
Francisca Perea-Dominguez, Salvador Hernandez-Morales
DNA on Toothbrush Helps Colorado Police Crack 2006 Cold Case 
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents 
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
Lindy Sue Biechler
Pa. Teen Was Murdered After Coming Home from Grocery Store in 1975, Coffee Cup Leads to Arrest
Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert
Infamous 'I-65 Killer' Identified, Closing Decades-Long Cold Case Surrounding Women's Motel Murders
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
Paul Flores, Kristin Smart, Ruben Flores
Kristin Smart's Body Is Still Missing — But Longtime Suspect and His Father Face Trial