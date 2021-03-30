The brutal attack on the 65-year-old woman was captured on surveillance footage

Disturbing Video Shows Attack on Asian Woman that Fractured Her Pelvis, While Nobody Intervenes

Police in New York City are trying to identify and track down the man behind a vicious assault Monday morning that left an Asian woman with a broken pelvis.

NYPD sources tell PEOPLE they are looking for the suspect who was seen in surveillance footage violently kicking a 65-year-old woman to the ground in midtown Manhattan just before noon.

The woman, the sources say, was going to church when she was attacked outside a building on West 43rd Street near Ninth Avenue.

After knocking the victim to the ground, the suspect can be seen in the disturbing video footage punching her and then stomping on her head.

The suspect is then seen fleeing the scene, leaving the injured woman on the ground.

The sources confirm the suspect made remarks during the attack, suggesting the victim was targeted for being Asian. Consequently, the investigation is being handled by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

In the surveillance footage, obtained by WABC-TV, it appears there were several eyewitnesses to the attack. None came to the victim's aid.

At one point, it appears that someone inside the building where the surveillance video originated, purposely closes an open door on the woman before walking away from her.

No one pursued the fleeing suspect.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg. She is still being treated for the pelvic fracture and is in stable condition.

The attack occurred amid a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the March 16 shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

A recent report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that anti-Asian hate crimes increased 150 percent in 2020 in America's 16 largest cities, despite overall hate crimes dropping 7 percent in those cities.