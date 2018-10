The Wizards of Waverly Place star recently had his second run-in with the law when he was arrested on Sept. 10 “for possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX,” a public information officer with the Los Angeles Airport Police told PEOPLE.

Henrie later spoke out about the incident on Twitter writing, “I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport.” He continued, “I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated an embarrassed that this even happened.”

Back in 2010, Henrie and his brother, Lorenzo, were detained after allegedly challenging a person to fight at Universal CityWalk in L.A. Their father picked up the siblings the next morning.