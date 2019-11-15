Disney Star Chris Tavarez Arrested for Domestic Violence After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Image zoom Chris Tavarez Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Disney star Chris Tavarez has been arrested for domestic violence.

At around 6 p.m. on Monday, Tavarez was taken into custody at a home in Los Angeles, CA, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The actor, 27, was booked for “corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with a prior” and his bail was at $100,000.

Tavarez was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend inside the same home when he allegedly became physical, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Tavarez allegedly pushed his girlfriend, causing her to hit her head. She later went to a hospital where she learned she suffered a concussion, the site reported.

The incident took place two days before his arrest, according to TMZ.

Image zoom Chris Tavarez Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Stacey Dash Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident, Claims Self Defense: Report

Tavarez was later released on bail, according to TMZ.

Tavarez was most known for his role as Darien in K.C. Undercover, which also starred Zendaya.

The show followed Zendaya’s character K.C. Cooper as she discovers her parents are spies and that they want her to follow in their footsteps.

RELATED: Evan Rachel Wood on Surviving Domestic Violence and ‘Rising from the Ashes’

Tavarez also recently starred in the movie Saving Zoë in 2019, Tyler Perry‘s series Meet the Browns in 2010 and Big Momma’s House 2 in 2006.

Tavarez has yet to publicly address the incident and has since made his Twitter account private and deleted his Instagram.

A rep for Tavarez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.