4 Bodies Found Inside Disney-Developed Home in Florida, and Deaths Are 'Suspicious'

Four bodies were found inside a Florida home in a residential community developed by Disney, and a suspect is in custody, according to multiple reports.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated on Twitter that deputies are conducting a death investigation in the North Village area at Celebration.

WESH and WKMG, citing sheriff’s deputies, report that four bodies were found and a suspect has been taken into custody, but deputies have not released the names of the deceased or the suspect.

“This is an isolated incident, and all parties involved with this death investigation are accounted for,” Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said at a press conference. “We’re in the very beginning stages of the investigation.”

Celebration, Florida, was originally developed by Disney and backs up to Disney World, WMKG reports.

The outlet reports the town was often formerly referred to as “Disney’s Town of Celebration” but it is no longer owned by Disney.

Police have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s calls for comment.