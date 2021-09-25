Disney Cruise Line Sued After Little Girl Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted During Holiday

According to the complaint, a Vermont family allege that their 3-year-old daughter was enrolled in the ship's youth club on Jan. 9, 2020

A Vermont family is suing Disney Cruise Line for $20 million, alleging that their toddler was sexually assaulted by another child passenger aboard a ship last year.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in the Middle District of Florida and obtained by PEOPLE, names the Magical Cruise Company — which operates Disney Cruise Line.

According to the complaint, the parents allege that their 3-year-old daughter was enrolled in the ship's youth club on Jan. 9, 2020.

At some point, the toddler was in the Lab Media Lounge with other children of all ages (the youth club is available for children ages 3 to 12). While in the lounge, the 3-year-old was "physically restrained and sexually assaulted by a significantly older child, who was also a passenger on the cruise," the complaint states.

The complaint alleges that the toddler was "excessively groped and sexually touched in her private parts" by the older child and "did not have the physical capability" to get the older child off of her.

Several Disney crew members entered the room during the alleged assault, but "failed to recognize and/or appreciate the ongoing sexual assault" even though it happened "in plain view," according to the lawsuit.

The parents' attorney, Michael Winkleman, told The Miami Herald that the alleged assault continued for 20 minutes while the toddler was "under the direct 'supervision' of Disney employees whose singular job is to oversee these children."

Soon after, the child began showing signs of abuse, which is when authorities sought out security footage from the ship, Winkleman said.

"The victim's parents filed this case in order to seek justice and accountability and to raise awareness about the hidden dangers of sexual assaults on cruise ships," he added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Disney said that the lawsuit is "wholly without merit."

"The plaintiffs' first allegations were reported to the FBI, and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigated them and determined them to be unfounded," the spokesperson said. "The plaintiffs have now come back with a different story, which is equally unfounded, that another young female child acted inappropriately with their child. We will vigorously defend this case in court."