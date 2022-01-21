Rondall Watters, the father of LaTima Warren's baby, was charged with homicide, mutilation and tampering with evidence

Dismembered Body Found in Detroit ID'd by Relative as Mother of 4 Who Went Missing in December

The remains of a Detroit woman reported missing in December were discovered inside her home on Monday, officials said.

LaTima Warren, 32, was dismembered and found scattered inside bags around the home on the 8000 block of Vaughn, Warren's grandmother told FOX2 Detroit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, searchers found bags of Warren's clothes in the backyard and called police, the station also reported.

The mother of four was reported missing on Dec. 28, officials stated. The station reported Warren was shot to death, according to investigators.

On Thursday, Detroit Police announced on its Facebook page they charged Warren's boyfriend, and father of their 3-month-old child, with her murder.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rondell Watters was charged with homicide, disinterment and mutilation, and tampering with evidence.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ms. Warren. This is beyond tragic, and I am thankful for the men and women of the Detroit Police Department who have worked tirelessly on this case," Police Chief James White said.

Meanwhile, Gwen Parks, the grandmother to the oldest of Warren's children, created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral services and alleged police didn't help search for Warren right away.

She wrote about the grim discovery and said she did her best in searching for Warren.

"My soul (is) at peace because I know I did all I could do to bring Tima back to her beautiful babies alive," she wrote on the fundraising site. "I come to you asking for your support to assist the family with laying Tima to rest, make sure she has a headstone, and keep her memory alive for her four babies."