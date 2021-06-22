Dippin' Dots CEO Accused of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend, Sending Revenge Porn to Her Mother

A civil complaint alleges that Scott Fischer sent explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to several people

CEO of Dippin' Dots, LLC Scott Fischer poses with fans at the Dippin' Dots booth during the z100 All Access Lounge presented by Poland Spring Pre-Show at Pier 36 on December 13, 2019

The CEO of Dippin' Dots ice cream is being accused of sending "revenge porn" of his ex-girlfriend to multiple people, including her mother.

According to a civil complaint filed in Oklahoma County, Okla., Scott Fischer is being sued by Amanda Brown. The two dated from early 2019 to late 2020, the lawsuit alleges.

In the complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Brown alleges that Fischer "frequently solicited private sexual images" from Brown throughout the course of their relationship. Brown additionally alleges that Fischer would take his own explicit photos of her -- "sometimes consensually and sometime surreptitiously."

Brown also alleged that Fischer "frequently conditioned continued financial support" to Brown, based on her furnishing him with explicit photos.

After the couple split, Brown alleged that Fischer sent explicit images of her to other people, including her own mother. She also alleged that he threatened to send them out to more people in an attempt to control her actions.

"I just sent your nudes out to everyone," Brown alleges that Fischer wrote to her. "I'm going to make sure any sex pics, bad pics are sent to your employer. Do you want to see what war is like? I'm about to show you," he wrote, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney fees. She is also seeking an injunction to keep Fischer from disseminating any additional images of her.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, attorneys for Fischer say that the lawsuit is frivolous and without merit.

"This inflammatory lawsuit brought forth by Ms. Brown is nothing more than an attempt to extort Mr. Fischer after he ended their relationship," his attorneys told the outlet. "It is unfortunate that she has stooped to the level of attacking my client through an outlandish lawsuit, covering up her illegal actions." The attorneys did not elaborate on the alleged illegal actions, and attorneys for both parties did not immediately return PEOPLE's calls for comment.