Quincy Brown isn’t too worried about his pops, Sean "Diddy" Combs, getting arrested.

“Hiccups happen in life. You push that to the side. You worry about that later,” Brown, 24, the son of Diddy’s ex Kim Porter and Al B. Sure, told the Associated Press at the BET awards on Sunday. “We’re supporting the family, supporting my dad. And my dad’s got a big performance this year.”

Combs, 45, was arrested on June 22 at a UCLA athletic facility and held for investigation of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of making terrorist threats and one count of battery. While the details of the interaction are still unknown, a representative for Combs has said that, “any actions taken by Mr. Combs were solely defensive in nature to protect himself and his son.”

According to a UCLA press release, the weapon used was a kettlebell and “no one was seriously injured.” By that evening, Combs was out on $50,000 bail, according to the Associated Press.

A source tells PEOPLE that the incident occurred after son Justin, 21, was kicked out of the first day of football practice. “He went home and he did what any other kid would do – he told his dad,” says the source, who adds Combs just wanted to go down to the school to “talk about [his] son.”

“I’ve never been told from anyone at UCLA that [Combs has] been a difficult parent,” Tracy Pierson, publisher of Scout‘s Bruin Report Online – a website that covers the university’s football program – tells PEOPLE. “My understanding is that he’s gotten along well with the coaching staff and that they were on good terms.”

In the past, Combs has attended football practices for Justin – who is a defensive back for UCLA’s football team. “I wouldn’t say that [Diddy’s] been to practice more than the average parent,” Pierson says.

“I’m thankful that our staff showed the level of professionalism that they did in handling this situation,” football coach Jim Mora said in a statement. “This is an unfortunate incident for all parties involved. While UCPD continues to review this matter, we will let the legal process run its course and refrain from further comment at this time.”