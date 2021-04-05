Pa. Woman, 21, and Boyfriend Haven't Been Seen Since Argument, and Boyfriend's Car Was Set on Fire

Authorities in Pennsylvania continue to search for a 21-year-old pregnant woman who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

A statement from the Upper Darby Township Police says that Dianna Brice was last seen at K Laundry in Lansdowne, Pa., with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith.

The couple were in the laundromat on March 30 at about 1 p.m.

Two hours after Brice and Smith were seen leaving the laundromat, Smith's car was found engulfed in flames on a Philadelphia street.

No one was found inside the torched vehicle.

Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, spoke to Philadelphia's WPVI-TV.

Cellini said her daughter is 14 weeks pregnant. She also has a serious medical condition for which she takes medication daily.

In addition, Cellini says she spoke to Smith by phone, but failed to say when. She said he told her the couple had an argument.

"He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care; she's pregnant with your child,'" Cellini recalled.

According to police, Brice was last seen wearing a black short sleeve T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of pink, yellow, and blue UGG slides.

Brice stands approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. She has a tattoo of a small black heart on her right hand, as well as one of a Mickey Mouse glove with the letters "AJ" on her left forearm. She also has rose tattoos on her left shoulder and right ankle, along with the word "NANNY" on her left shoulder and "My Brother's Keeper" on her chest.