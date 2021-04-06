Dianna Brice's body was found in the woods about a mile from her boyfriend's torched car

Pregnant Pa. Mom Is Discovered Dead Near Spot Where Boyfriend's Car Was Found in Flames

A week after she was last seen, authorities in Pennsylvania confirmed finding the body of Dianna Brice, a 21-year-old mother who was 14 weeks pregnant with her second son.

An Upper Darby Township Police spokesman confirmed Tuesday morning that Brice's remains were found Monday near 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Philadelphia.

The body was discovered in the woods not far from where police say her boyfriend Justin Smith's car was set on fire.

Police continue to search for Smith, 23.

They say he was the last person to be seen with Brice.

The couple did laundry March 30 at K Laundry in Lansdowne, Pa., and left at about 1 p.m.

Two hours later, Smith's abandoned vehicle was found on fire.

According to police, Brice's body was found about a mile from where the car was located.

Investigators have yet to disclose how the young mother was killed.

WTXF-TV reports that Brice was the mother of a 4-year-old son. At the time of her death, Brice was expecting a second boy.

Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, spoke to Philadelphia's WPVI-TV, saying she spoke to Smith by phone on March 30.

She said he told her the couple had an argument.

"He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care; she's pregnant with your child,'" Cellini recalled.