'Devoted Mother' Was Killed on Valentine's Day, and Ex-Husband Is Suspect 

Meztli Galindo was found dead early Sunday morning on the same block as her ex's home

The family of an Illinois woman is mourning the mother of two after she was killed on Valentine's Day, allegedly by her ex-husband.

"As many of you may know, last week we suffered the devastating loss of a sister, daughter, mother, and friend," the organizer of a GoFundMe page writes of 29-year-old Meztli Galindo.

According to the organizer, Galindo's life was "unexpectedly taken."

According to Waukegan police, on Sunday morning, Alvarado-Ramirez made a 911 call reporting that he had found his ex-wife unresponsive inside a vehicle on the 500 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers found Galindo dead inside a sedan on the same block as Alvarado-Ramirez's home. She had died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries.

Alvarado-Ramirez was taken in for questioning and charged with first-degree murder.

Now, while Alvarado-Ramirez remains behind bars in Lake County Jail on $2 million bail, Galindo's family and friends are working together to help support her children.

"Due to the nature of the crime, Mez's mother Alba has accepted the role of guardian for her two children and her family is in desperate need of help during this trying time," the GoFundMe organizer writes.

According to the organizer, Galindo— or "Mez" to friends and family— had a "kind spirit" and always helped others, "no matter how long they had been in her life."

"It was never an inconvenience for her to help anyone in need. She was a devoted mother who only wanted to be the best for her kids and was actively trying to further herself and continue her education," the GoFundMe states. "Her loss has affected the lives of many, and we are all lost without her bright light."

It's unclear what happened leading up to the murder, however, investigators believe it to be a domestic violence-related incident. It's unclear whether Alvarado-Ramirez has an attorney to comment on his behalf.